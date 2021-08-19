Arizona school board imposes gag rule for vaccines, masks

AP Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A northwestern Arizona school district has banned employees from discussing vaccination status or mask wearing with students. The Mohave Daily News reports that the governing board for the Colorado River Union High School District made the decision this week. The edict carries no repercussions for administrators, staff and teachers who violate it. That would be up to the district’s superintendent, who supported the motion. The school board’s gag rule is rare, even as vaccines and masks remain hot topics across Arizona as students return to school. The state has reported 3,546 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Thursday.