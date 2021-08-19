Search for missing Hungarian man focused at Grand Canyon

AP Arizona

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are asking the public to reach out to them with any information on a Hungarian man whose vehicle was found at Grand Canyon National Park. The family of 45-year-old Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi reported him missing to Las Vegas police. Authorities determined he recently traveled to the Grand Canyon as part of a larger trip to the U.S. Southwest. Rangers at the Grand Canyon located his vehicle parked at a visitor center on Aug. 9 with his belongings inside. A park spokeswoman says ground and aerial searches have turned up no sign of him so far. Investigators say they believe the now-missing man arrived at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim on July 19.