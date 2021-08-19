Upcoming season will be Arizona Coyotes’ last in Glendale

AP Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The upcoming season will be the Arizona Coyotes’ final one at Gila River Arena. The city of Glendale announced it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season. The city tweeted it wants to focus on “larger, more impactful events and uses” for the arena. The Coyotes have played at Gila River Arena since moving from America West Arena, which they shared with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, in downtown Phoenix in 2003. The Coyotes have operated on an annual lease since 2016 after the Glendale City Council voted to opt out of a long-term agreement.