US energy secretary meets with Navajo Nation in New Mexico

AP Arizona

NENAHNEZAD, N.M. (AP) — U.S Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm met with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and other tribal leaders at a power plant in northwest New Mexico to discuss renewable energy initiatives. Nez says Thursday’s meeting at the Four Corners Power Plant included discussions about a solar project and a battery energy storage system. Sen. Martin Heinrich, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez and U.S. Office of Indian Energy Director Wahleah Johns also participated. Granholm and Nez said they share a commitment to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy. The region is preparing for the closure in the coming years of two major coal-fired power plants.