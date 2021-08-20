Ex-boss of Arizona prison guard union gets prison for theft

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — The former president of the union representing Arizona corrections officers has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzling money from the union treasury. The Arizona Attorney General’s office announced the sentencing of 60-year-old Darren Sikes on Friday. He was president of the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association from 2016 to 2019. He pleaded guilty to using the union’s funds on personal expenses including a vehicle and a new patio and was ordered to repay $134,000. Sikes’ daughter was formerly a union secretary and also pleaded guilty to fraud and theft. Samantha Sikes received five years’ probation and has to repay more than $23,000.