Phoenix police say 3 dead after “transaction” goes bad

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and one critically wounded after two groups of males conducting a business deal in a west Phoenix gas station parking lot started shooting at each other. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says two adult men met with an adult man and two teenagers just after midnight Friday. They were talking when something led both groups to pull out guns and open fire. One man in the first group was killed and the adult and one teen in the second also died. The other teenager was critically injured. Police took the uninjured man into custody. There’s no sign drugs were involved.