Police: Plainclothes officer, man exchange gunfire in Tucson

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police are investigating a gunfight between a plainclothes officer and a man that took place on Friday. Police spokesman Frank Magos says the officer was not injured. The man who allegedly shot at him is in the hospital. His injuries are not life threatening. Magos says the shooting followed an unspecified “interaction” between the officer and the man around 2:30 p.m. Friday and quickly evolved into the shooting. He says the suspect ran across the street into an apartment complex, where he was detained and given first aid. The interaction that led to the shooting is under investigation.