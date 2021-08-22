Skip to Content
Published 11:40 AM

Phoenix police probe weekend shootings that leave 4 dead

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating a series of unrelated weekend shootings that left four people dead and two others critically wounded. The dead include a 16-year-old boy who was shot early Sunday while leaving a party. In another incident, one of two men shot inside a hotel near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport before dawn Sunday has died. Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams says no one has been arrested in the four separate shootings.

Associated Press

