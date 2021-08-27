Police: Lake Havasu City man drowns while paddle boarding

AP Arizona

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A Lake Havasu City resident has drowned in a narrow channel while paddle boarding on the lake. The city’s police department identified the man Friday as 30-year-old Garrett Hansen. Authorities say bystanders found Hansen submerged in the Bridgewater Channel on Thursday evening and pulled him from the water. Lifesaving efforts weren’t successful. It’s not clear what led up to the drowning, but police say foul play isn’t suspected. Police say Hansen was under water for 20-40 minutes before he was seen. Several citizens had reported Hansen behaving strangely, going in and out of the water for an hour, before he drowned.