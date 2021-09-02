Cobb drops candidacy for treasurer to work for dental group

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — State Rep. Regina Cobb has dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer because she is taking a new job as executive director of the Arizona Dental Association. Cobb announced her candidacy for treasurer in July but this week pulled out of the race and endorsed another Republican , state Rep. Jeff Weninger of Chandler. Cobb, a Kingman resident who was a practicing dentist until December 2019, said she changed her plans when she learned she would get the association job. Cobb plans to finish her House term and take an unpaid leave of absence from the dental association during the 2022 legislative session to focus on lawmaking.