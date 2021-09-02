Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

AP Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the Navajo Nation’s total to 32,707 cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago and 1,406 known deaths. Tribal President Jonathan Nez has said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 by the end of September or be required to submit to regular testing. The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos. Any worker who does not show proof of vaccination by Sept. 29 must be tested every two weeks or face discipline.