Arizona reports 3,802 new COVID-19 cases and 80 more deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 3,802 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80 deaths. The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures Friday. The data since the pandemic started now stands at 1,023,935 cases and 18,959 deaths. The number of virus-related hospitalizations was 2,051 as of Thursday, a slight dip from a day earlier. Public health experts and hospitals fear the upcoming Labor Day weekend could further drive up virus surges with people wanting to get together in large groups. The CDC has advised that unvaccinated people should not travel during the holiday weekend.