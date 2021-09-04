Arizona on pace of reporting over 3,000 virus cases per day

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday stayed on its recent pace of reporting more than 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases per day. The state reported 3,424 additional cases and 38 virus-related deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to over 1,027,000 cases and nearly 19,000 deaths. Meanwhile, COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to climb, with 2,082 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday. That’s the most since mid-February, according to the dashboard. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 2,941 on Aug. 19 to 3,152 on Thursday. The rolling average of daily deaths also rose.