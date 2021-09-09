Arizona prisoner dead after apparently hanging himself

AP Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona prison inmate who was serving a 22 year sentence for second-degree murder has died after he apparently hanged himself in his cell. Prison officials announced Thursday that staff at the Lewis prison in Buckeye found Anthony P. Rinaldi in his cell on Wednesday. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead after paramedics took the 36-year-old to a hospital for treatment. His death will be investigated by prison officials and the county medical examiner’s office.