Arizona reports 2,988 additional COVID cases, 6 more deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported nearly 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths amid a mix of indicators in data from the virus’ current surge. Friday was the fifth straight day that the state’s coronavirus dashboard reported fewer than 3,000 additional cases. It also was the third day in a row when more cases were reported than the previous day. With nearly 2,040 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Thursday, the number of virus-related hospitalizations stayed above 2,000 for the 11th straight day. However, hospitalization count was below levels reported the previous few days. The state’s pandemic totals are now nearing 1,053,500 cases and 19,150 deaths.