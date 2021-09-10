Building plans to house Arizona Public Media advance

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona Board of Regents panel has endorsed plans to build a new home for Arizona Public Media, a Tucson-based public broadcasting outlet hosted by the University of Arizona. A regents committee on Thursday approved a motion to construct a facility in a mixed development located about 3.5 miles south of the university main campus. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the $45 million project now awaits a final vote by the full Board of Regents later this month. A university administrator said a fundraising campaign that isn’t public yet has already raised three-quarters of the cost of the project from private donors.