Phoenix police: Man dies in custody after being restrained

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man who was found naked and acting erratically while walking in the middle of a street died after being restrained by officers early Friday morning. Police told local news outlets that the man was combative so officers put leg restraints on the him and put him on his side on the ground. According to police, he lost consciousness while being examined by Fire Department medical personnel. Police said the man was then pronounced dead at a hospital. His identity wasn’t released, and police said the cause of death wasn’t immediately known.