Race for Hopi chairman to be rematch of 2017 election

AP Arizona

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The race for Hopi chairman will be a rematch of the 2017 general election. Tribal council member David Norton Talayumptewa was the top vote-getter in Thursday’s primary with 298 votes, followed by current Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma with 291 votes. The two will face off in the Nov. 11 general election. Nuvangyaoma beat Talayumptewa in the chairman’s race in 2017. Unofficial results from Thursday’s primary show turnout was low with 945 votes cast. The ballot didn’t feature the candidates for vice chairman because only two are running, meaning they automatically moved on to the general election.