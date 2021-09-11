Arizona again reports over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in six days as virus-related hospitalizations during the current surge remained above 2,000. The additional 3,355 cases and 36 deaths increased the state’s pandemic totals to nearly 1,046,000 cases and nearly 19,200. The Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard’s daaily reports of additional cases have trended upward since dropping as low as 1,982 on Tuesday after topping 3,000 most days during the preceding two weeks. The dashboard reported that 2,085 virus patients occupied hospital beds as of Friday. Virus-related hospitalizations have topped 2,000 for the previous 11 days.