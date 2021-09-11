Varsho homers, has 4 RBIs to help Diamondbacks beat Mariners

AP Arizona

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Daulton Varsho homered and drove in four runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Seattle 7-3 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak and deal a blow to the Mariners’ wild-card hopes. Varsho’s two-run homer finished off a four-run fourth inning against starter Chris Flexen. Varsho added a two-run double in the sixth off Justus Sheffield, finishing 3 for 4 while batting ninth. Humberto Castellanos gave up a two-run home run to Mitch Haniger — his 300th — two batters into the game. But he settled down in his first road start and retired 10 straight at one point before allowing a solo homer to Jarred Kelenic in fourth.