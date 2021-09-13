No survivors in small plane crash at Lake Havasu airport

AP Arizona

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — At least one person has died after a small airplane crashed at the Lake Havasu City Airport and burst into flames. Lake Havasu City officials say police first received reports of a crash around 4:10 p.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers found the single-engine Cessna aircraft in flames. Authorities say firefighters were able to put the blaze out within minutes. But police say there were no survivors found. According to police, the plane crashed while taking off. It’s not clear exactly how many people were on board. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.