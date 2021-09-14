3 jump from second-floor window to escape apartment fire
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Fire Department says three people were injured, two seriously, after jumping out a second-floor window to escape smoke and flames from a fire in an apartment early Tuesday morning. A department spokesman said the people jumped before firefighters arrived and that two families were displaced by the fire. Details on the victims’ injuries weren’t released and the department spokesman said the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.