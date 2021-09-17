Police shoot domestic violence suspect in Phoenix suburb

AP Arizona

PHOENIX, A.Z. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb say they shot an armed man involved in a domestic violence incident. Two Chandler Police officers shot the man in a hotel parking lot near a large shopping mall. A police spokesman says the man showed them a gun, and the officers took it as a threat. He says the man survived the shooting and is being treated in a local hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting. Police are investigating the domestic violence incident between the man who was shot and a woman who told a 911 caller that she needed help.