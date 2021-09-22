Trial set over man’s death in struggle with Phoenix police

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — An April 25 trial has been scheduled in a lawsuit filed over the 2017 death of a man during a struggle with Phoenix police officers who were arresting him outside a community center. The lawsuit alleged officers caused Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin’s death by using unjustified force. Muhaymin was experiencing homeless at the time and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia. Lawyers representing the city denied the lawsuit’s allegations of excessive force and wrongful death. Video shows Muhaymin telling officers during the struggle that he couldn’t breathe. Officers were arresting Muhaymin on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.