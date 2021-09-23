Former college coaches Kingsbury, Meyer meet for 1st time

AP Arizona

By The Associated Press

Former college coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Urban Meyer will be on opposing sidelines for the first time Sunday. Kingsbury left Texas Tech to become Arizona’s head coach in 2019 and has the Cardinals looking for their first 3-0 start since 2015 and their fourth since 1970. Meyer returned to coaching after a two-year hiatus and is trying to build a sustainable winner in Jacksonville. Meyer has won at every previous stop and celebrated national championships at Ohio State (2014) and at Florida (2006, 2008). The Jaguars have lost 17 consecutive games, nine shy of tying the NFL record.