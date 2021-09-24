Navajo Nation cancels Amber Alert for 4 children; kids OK

AP Arizona

TSAYATOH, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Division of Public Safety has canceled an Amber Alert for four children found safe after being reported missing in New Mexico. Police said the father of the children ages 2, 5, 7 and 10 drove off with them after a reported domestic incident Thursday in a rural area about 15 miles northwest of Gallup, New Mexico. Tribal police said Thursday night that the children were found safe and unharmed after the father provided law enforcement with information on the location of the children. According to police, the father wasn’t at the place where the children were found and was not immediately located.