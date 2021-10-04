Arizona reports 2,113 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s daily dashboard is reporting 2,113 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state Department of Health Services released the latest figures Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,104,535 and the total fatalities to 20,137. Arizona is the 11th state to record with more than 20,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started. The state’s coronavirus dashboard also showed that more than 4.2 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona with over 3.7 million residents fully vaccinated.