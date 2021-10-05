Police in Mexican border town find 2 shallow graves

AP Arizona

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police and volunteer search teams in northern Mexico have found two bodies in shallow graves near San Luis Río Colorado, across the border from Yuma, Arizona. San Luis Río Colorado is known for its rows of pharmacies and dental clinics serving Americans who cross the border. But drug cartels have been fighting turf battles around the town and the resort of Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point. The Sonora state prosecutors office said Tuesday one set of skeletal remains was located in a vacant lot, covered by a few inches of dirt. Another body was found half-buried and wrapped in a blanket nearby.