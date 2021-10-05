Sources identify DEA agent killed in Arizona Amtrak shooting

AP Arizona

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent who was shot and killed by an Amtrak train passenger in Arizona has been identified. According to two people familiar with the matter, Special Agent Mike Garbo was killed Monday during an inspection in a train car stopped in Tucson. The DEA is expected to formally release his identity Tuesday. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the shooting at the station in the city’s downtown that sent panicked passengers running. The train, traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, stopped shortly before 8 a.m. A regional task force was checking for illegal contraband when shooting erupted minutes later.