Arizona reports 2,529 additional COVID cases, 32 more deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 2,529 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths as the state’s pandemic totals increased to over 1,111,000 cases and nearly 20,300 deaths. The Department of Health Service’s dashboard also reported that 1,762 virus patients occupied hospital beds as of Wednesday as COVID-19-related hospitalizations hovered below 1,800 for the 12th straight day. According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 2,420.6 on Sept. 21 to 2,570.1 on Tuesday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 46.4 to 41.6 during the same period.