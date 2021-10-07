Funeral set for DEA agent slain in Amtrak shooting in Tucson

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal agent shot and killed while questioning a passenger on an Amtrak train in Arizona will be remembered with a public funeral. Services for Drug Enforcement Administration group supervisor Michael Garbo will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Calvary Chapel in Tucson. Garbo was part of a regional task force of DEA agents and local police inspecting baggage Monday at the train station in downtown Tucson. Another agent and a Tucson police officer suffered several gunshot wounds and remain hospitalized. The armed passenger was killed in a gunfight with officers. Garbo, also a husband and father, joined the DEA in 2005.