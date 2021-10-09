Arizona selects residency areas to qualify for pot licenses

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials have selected 87 postal zip codes across the state where applicants for 26 new so-called social equity licenses for marijuana shops must have lived in recent years. Along with legalizing recreational marijuana for adults, a ballot measure approved by voters last year required the state to issue 26 retail licenses to people “from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.” The chosen zip codes include many on or near Native American reservations as well as parts of Phoenix and Tucson and the border communities of Nogales, Douglas and San Luis.