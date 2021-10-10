Phoenix police: Girls reported missing from home found safe

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say two young girls reported missing from their central Phoenix home have been found safe. No details are immediately released. Police had been searching since early Sunday with officers going door-to-door in the neighborhood, showing residents cellphone pictures of the girls and asking for any information. They say 3-year-old Amanirena Sterling and her 4-year-old sister Amina were reported missing about 2 a.m. after last being seen Saturday night at the family’s apartment. The girls’ mother told police she last saw the children inside the apartment around 6:30 p.m. A relative says the sisters live with their father, but their mother was watching them Saturday while he was out of town.