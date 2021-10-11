Beaten Phoenix-area deputy to have life support removed

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy who has been hospitalized after suffering grave injuries at the hands of a man he arrested will be taken off life support. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday the family of Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz has decided to remove life support after seeing no sign that he would be able to recover. For the time being, Ruiz will remain on life support while he undergoes tests to donate his organs. The man accused of attacking him Saturday inside a sheriff’s substation, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remains hospitalized in stable condition after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner. Investigators say Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other but did not describe the nature of their relationship.