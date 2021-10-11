Tucson police arrest woman in connection with a fatal fight

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they have arrested a woman in connection with a fight last week that left a man dead. They say witness interviews and forensic evidence led them to identify 33-year-old Tanya Lynn Aranda as a suspect in last Tuesday night’s fatal fight. Police say they located Aranda on Saturday and she was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of one count of first-degree murder and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Police responded to a report of a physical fight in midtown Tucson and found 43-year-old Jesus Camacho with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they believe Camacho was involved in a verbal confrontation that turned physical.