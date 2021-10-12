Avra Valley woman accused of shooting a person dies in jail

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County authorities say a 71-year-old Avra Valley woman accused of shooting and wounding a person last week before barricading herself in a house has died. County sheriff’s officials say Sandra Judson was found unresponsive in a medical housing unit at the county jail around 5 a.m. Saturday. They say there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances and Judson was pronounced dead at a Tucson hospital. Sheriff’s officials say Judson was arrested last Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after an hours-long standoff. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their name and age has not been released. No motive has been released.