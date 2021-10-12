Correction: Pima County-Inmate Deat story

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 11, 2021, The Associated Press _ relying on information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department _ erroneously reported that 71-year-old Sandra Judson of Avra Valley was jailed on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder over allegedly shooting and wounding her son. The sheriff’s department said Tuesday that Judson was not related to the victim, but the two were known to each other, and the department has not released the victim’s name.