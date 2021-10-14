Arizona reports 2,386 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Thursday reported 2,386 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths related to the virus. The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 1,127,095 cases and 20,453 known deaths since the pandemic began. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ dashboard, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have plateaued between 1,700 and 1,800 in recent weeks after trending downward over the second half of September. The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals Wednesday was 1,769. That total was down by two from the previous day and more than 300 below last month’s peak of the current wave.