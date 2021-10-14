Man jailed on other charges after attack kills deputy

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who was the subject of a manhunt in the fatal beating of a Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy has been released from a hospital and booked into jail on charges stemming from earlier incidents. Clinton Hurley was booked into the Pinal County jail and appeared remotely Wednesday before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner. A court document said Hurley wasn’t eligible for release because he’s accused of violating probation. Hurley was hospitalized late Saturday after being shot during an encounter with a Tonopah homeowner. He was sought much of Saturday after Deputy Juan Ruiz was attacked and left unconscious. Ruiz died Monday.