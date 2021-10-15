Arizona reports 2,399 new COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 2,399 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths. The state’s daily dashboard released its latest figures Friday, bringing Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,129,494 cases and 20,491 deaths. Virus-related hospitalizations were down slightly to 1,663 as of Thursday. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ dashboard, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have plateaued between 1,700 and 1,800 in recent weeks after trending downward over the second half of September. Meanwhile, the percentage of the eligible population that has been at least partially vaccinated stands at 58.1% _ or more than 4.1 million people. More than 3.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.