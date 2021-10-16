Parker and Sky look to close out Mercury

By PATRICK ROSE

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker isn’t anticipating another rout that would complete the perfect ending to her homecoming by bringing the city of Chicago and the Sky a WNBA title.Parker and the Sky will try to end the best of five series in Chicago on Sunday after Friday’s Game 3 blowout win of the Phoenix Mercury.WNBA icon Diana Taurasi stands in the way of Parker and the Sky, who will contemplate her basketball future after the season.