Sabres score twice in shootout, beat Coyotes 2-1

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson and Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the shootout, helping the Buffalo Sabres top the Arizona Coyotes 2-1. Buffalo improved to 2-0 following a 5-1 win against Montreal on Thursday night. Cody Eakin scored in the second period for the Sabres, and Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves before stopping two of three shots in the tiebreaker. Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves for the Coyotes, who are 0-2 under first-year coach André Tourigny after losing 8-2 in Columbus on Thursday. Andrew Ladd scored in the first.