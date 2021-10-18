Suspect in sexual assault by ASU campus remains at large

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint. An ASU crime alert said the victim reported the assault Sunday morning near a campus parking structure. Both Tempe and campus police searched but were unable to locate a suspect. Investigators say the victim was in between the Packard parking structure and the Hyatt House Tempe hotel when a man approached her from behind. The victim described being held by a “metal knife-like object to her throat.” The suspect pressed a “gun-like object” into her back before fleeing. He is described as dark-skinned, at least 5′8″ and with short curly hair and a goatee.