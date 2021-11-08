Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona congressman Paul Gosar is facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. In a tweet Monday night, Ocasio-Cortez said Gosar “shared a fantasy video of him killing me.” She added that Gosar would face no consequences because Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “cheers him on with excuses.” Gosar posted the video Sunday afternoon with a note saying: “Any anime fans out there?” The roughly 90-second video is an altered version of a Japanese anime series, interspersed with shots of border patrol officers and migrants at the southern U.S. border. In one scene, Gosar’s character is seen striking one made to look like Ocasio-Cortez in the neck.