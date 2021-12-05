Police: Suspect arrested in a fatal shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting. They say officers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Friday after multiple gunshots were heard. When police arrived, they reported finding as 27-year-old Alfonso Gastelum with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say 28-year-old Alan Gonzalez allegedly had been having issues with an unidentified relative of Gastelum. Police say the relative had also had an injunction against Gonzalez for harassment. Investigators believe Gonzalez drove to Gastelum’s house where the two men had some sort of confrontation. Police say Gonzalez allegedly shot Gastelum multiple times and drove away.