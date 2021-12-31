Brown, Smart star as Celtics beat Suns 123-108

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 24 points, and the Boston Celtics stopped a three-game slide by topping the Phoenix Suns 123-108. Brown also grabbed 11 rebounds and Smart finished with eight assists, helping the Celtics bounce back from a 91-82 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Robert Williams had 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds, and Josh Richardson added 19 points. Devin Booker scored 22 points for Phoenix, and Cam Johnson had 20.