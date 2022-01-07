Police: Oregon man arrested in Nevada in Arizona killing

BULLEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say an Oregon man sought in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Arizona has been arrested in Nevada. The Bullhead City Police Department said 37-year-old Ryan Clark of Medford, was arrested and jailed Thursday in Las Vegas on an Arizona homicide warrant in the death of 28-year-old Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford. Police said a passing driver spotted Hannah’s body Sunday and she was identified Thursday through fingerprint analysis. Police said the investigation then led to Las Vegas where Clark was arrested after leaving a hotel. Court records didn’t list an attorney representing Clark who could comment on his behalf.