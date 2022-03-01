Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Woman gets 21 months in Arizona migrant smuggling case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A woman living in southern Arizona has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for conspiring to transport and harbor over a period of time more than 100 migrants who entered the U.S. illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations says 43-year-old Amalia Gonzalez-Lara pleaded guilty to the charge late last year. She was sentenced Tuesday. Authorities say she managed, supervised and coordinated smuggling operations for a stash house where migrants from Mexico and Guatemala stayed in Avondale, Arizona after being smuggled into the U.S. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona in Tucson prosecuted the case.

