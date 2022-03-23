Glendale police: At least 1 person shot near Westgate mall

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say at least one person has been shot near the Westgate Entertainment District, but it’s unclear if there is an active shooter. In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, police asked all businesses to lock down and people to stay out of the area as a precaution. Police say multiple police agencies responded after reports of a shooting at the Tanger Outlets store. Video from the scene shows police, fire trucks and ambulances responding to the area.