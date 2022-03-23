Guardians agree to terms with workhorse reliever Bryan Shaw

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Bryan Shaw is on his way back to Cleveland’s bullpen. The rubber-armed reliever, who led the majors with 81 appearances last season, agreed Wednesday to terms on a one-year contract with the Guardians. The deal is pending a physical, but the 34-year-old Shaw is already in camp. Shaw went 6-7 with a 3.49 ERA in 2021 with Cleveland in the first year of his second stint with the club. Shaw was with the Guardians from 2013-17 and appeared in at least 70 games each season. He left as a free agent with Colorado and spent three years there before re-signing with Cleveland before last season.